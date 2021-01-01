Menu

Queffelec DANIEL

Landerneau

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Triskalia - Informaticien

    Landerneau 1990 - maintenant

  • Saint Gabriel Les Carmes - Professeur de Mathematiques

    1987 - 1989

Formations

  • Institut Mathématiques Appliquées (Angers)

    Angers 1981 - 1986

