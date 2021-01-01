Retail
Quennoz LAURA
Quennoz LAURA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ecole le clos muscadet
- Institutrice adjointe
2013 - maintenant
Aide aux devoirs
Formations
IUFM Auxerre
Auxerre
2013 - maintenant
Master MEEF
Université De Bourgogne
Dijon
2010 - 2013
Licence de biologie
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
