Menu

Quentin ANKRI

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Business Development Executive with experience founding & developing a tech startup company in order to drive sales growth and profitability in competitive markets.
Raised money from institutional investors in the USA to achieve key milestones and drive the overall company valuation up.
Managed team of 12 composed of engineers, mechanics, salesman and marketing.
Strong business development, sales & communication skills across English, Spanish & French speakers.


Mes compétences :
Communication
International
Management
Management international
profitability
Sales

Entreprises

  • ENOVACOM Groupe - International Business Development

    MARSEILLE 2013 - maintenant - Develop international strategy
    - Achieve market studies
    - Analyze opportunities for 2014
    - Develop specific offers
    - TBD

  • Force 3 - Indépendant

    2013 - 2013 - Looking for opportunities into international business development

  • GreenSky Wind Systems, Inc. - CEO & Co-Founder

    2010 - 2013 - Prepared full business plan: Marketing & Sales, Operational & Financial projections
    - Gathered team (Engineer, Strategy, Sales)
    - Networked among institutionnal investors on the US East Coast
    - Succesfully negotiated Series A raise with Acorn Innovestments based in Durham, NC
    - Set up full team and launch manufacturing of Vertical Axis Wind Turbines
    - Drove sales up and achieved monthly objectives
    - Led sales team, engineering team and managed investors relationships
    - Managed permitting process for wind projects with municipalities
    - Managed successfully installations of wind turbines accross the USA
    - Co-led negotiations with buyers group
    - Successful sale of all GreenSky Wind Systems' assets to outside buyers group

  • Apple - Campus Rep

    PARIS 2010 - 2010 - Implement Apple's marketing strategy towards university students.
    - Drive sales through workshops, demos, events, and 1 on 1
    - Report to manager in Palo Alto, CA.
    - Self training through exclusive Apple Training software
    - Promoted Apple products, implement comprehensive marketing plans, drive sales
    - Attended Apple conference for Campus Reps

  • GNI Seafoodexport - Communication Manager

    2009 - 2009 -Wrote & designed professional seafood paper articles, brochure to market a new plant for customer
    - Managed media relations, TV interviews, Designed a website that fit the needs of the company
    - Trained approximately 5 employees
    - Achievements: HR paperwork (salaries & employee communication), International customers relations (Tours of the city & building customer relationships)

  • Euromed Management - Layout Manager

    2007 - 2009 - Layout designer of weekly school paper and monthly magazine
    - Responsible for identifying & cultivating advertisements
    - Team Manager: Organized weekly meeting & planning of 5 team members

Formations

  • University Of North Carolina At Wilmington (Wilmington)

    Wilmington 2009 - 2011 Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

    Cameron School of Business - Operations Management Major

  • EUROMED MANAGEMENT

    Marseille 2007 - 2009 Bachelor in International Business

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :