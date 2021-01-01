Retail
Quentin ATHIMON
Quentin ATHIMON
SAINT HERBLAIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SEFI
- Technico-commerciale sédentaire
SAINT HERBLAIN
2016 - maintenant
Marberic'h
- Techniciens dépanneur itinérant
2014 - 2016
E.Leclerc
- Vendeur libre Service
Ivry-sur-Seine
2014 - 2014
Mise en rayon et gestion du rayon libre service Boucherie
Formations
Lycée Gaspard Monges
Nantes
2012 - 2014
Lycée Gaspard Monge
Nantes
2008 - 2012
BAC
Réseau
Yvan VERGER
