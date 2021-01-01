Menu

Quentin ATHIMON

SAINT HERBLAIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SEFI - Technico-commerciale sédentaire

    SAINT HERBLAIN 2016 - maintenant

  • Marberic'h - Techniciens dépanneur itinérant

    2014 - 2016

  • E.Leclerc - Vendeur libre Service

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2014 - 2014 Mise en rayon et gestion du rayon libre service Boucherie

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :