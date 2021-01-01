Menu

Quentin BAUER

STRASBOURG

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • East West Distribution - Attaché Commercial Grand Est

    2015 - maintenant - Ouverture nouveaux comptes client en direct (Leclerc, Intermarché, Système U, Carrefour, G20)
    - Merchandising / Réimplantations / Négociations et mises en place d’îlots promotionnels
    - Développement du chiffre d’affaires sur la zone
    - Prospection / Phoning / Animation salon

  • East West Distribution - Attaché Commercial Nord Est

    2015 - maintenant

  • Terroirs distillers - Groupe Picard Vins et Spiritueux - Responsable de Secteur GMS

    2013 - 2015 - Référencement produits en fond de rayon (Leclerc, Intermarché, Système U, Cora, Auchan, Carrefour, Géant)
    - Installation du Rhum Charrette niveau 3 et/ou 4 / Merchandising / Réimplantations
    - Négociations et mises en place d’opérations promotionnelles
    - Suivi client / Animation salon / Mises en place d’animations en surface de vente

  • Klein Wanner - Groupe Picard Vins et Spiritueux - Responsable de Secteur GMS

    2012 - 2013 - Référencements produits en fond de rayon
    - Développement visibilité de l’amer-bière Sommer
    - Négociations et mises en place d’opérations promotionnelles et mises en avant
    - Animation salon

  • Auchan Illkirch - Employé Libre Service

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2010 - 2011 - Mise en place marchandise en fond de rayon / Traitement casse
    - Installations de zones promotionnelles

Formations

Réseau

