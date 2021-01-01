Quentin BAUER

East West Distribution
- Attaché Commercial Grand Est
2015 - maintenant- Ouverture nouveaux comptes client en direct (Leclerc, Intermarché, Système U, Carrefour, G20)
- Merchandising / Réimplantations / Négociations et mises en place d’îlots promotionnels
- Développement du chiffre d’affaires sur la zone
- Prospection / Phoning / Animation salon
Terroirs distillers - Groupe Picard Vins et Spiritueux
- Responsable de Secteur GMS
2013 - 2015- Référencement produits en fond de rayon (Leclerc, Intermarché, Système U, Cora, Auchan, Carrefour, Géant)
- Installation du Rhum Charrette niveau 3 et/ou 4 / Merchandising / Réimplantations
- Négociations et mises en place d’opérations promotionnelles
- Suivi client / Animation salon / Mises en place d’animations en surface de vente
Klein Wanner - Groupe Picard Vins et Spiritueux
- Responsable de Secteur GMS
2012 - 2013- Référencements produits en fond de rayon
- Développement visibilité de l’amer-bière Sommer
- Négociations et mises en place d’opérations promotionnelles et mises en avant
- Animation salon
Auchan Illkirch
- Employé Libre Service
Villeneuve-d'Ascq2010 - 2011- Mise en place marchandise en fond de rayon / Traitement casse
- Installations de zones promotionnelles