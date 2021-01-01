Quentin BÉAL

Chemical and Process engineer at ENSIC (Ecole Nationale supérieure des industries chimiques), Nancy FRANCE.

I have also a Master IAE MAE (Management of companies, knowledge in marketing, project management, leadership, accounting...)



Past ecperience : end-of-course internship in Air Liquide Laboratories Japan.

Looking for opportunities in chemical engineering, chemistry, energy fields more especially in projetc management but I'm open to other professional opportunities . Immediate availability.

Career plan: specialization in management of team and companies.



I'm curious and hard worker. I also enjoy working in teams and lead projects. My previous experiences proved I'm very adaptable and enthusiast in my work. I would be glad to contribute to your company development







Mes compétences :

Leadership

Process Engineering

Fortran

Chemical Deposition

Design of experiments

Management

Ellipsometry

Microsoft Office

Polymer Chemistry

Microsoft Excel

Chemistry

Team working

Microsoft PowerPoint