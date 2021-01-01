Menu

Quentin BÉAL

Paris

En résumé

Chemical and Process engineer at ENSIC (Ecole Nationale supérieure des industries chimiques), Nancy FRANCE.
I have also a Master IAE MAE (Management of companies, knowledge in marketing, project management, leadership, accounting...)

Past ecperience : end-of-course internship in Air Liquide Laboratories Japan.
Looking for opportunities in chemical engineering, chemistry, energy fields more especially in projetc management but I'm open to other professional opportunities . Immediate availability.
Career plan: specialization in management of team and companies.

I'm curious and hard worker. I also enjoy working in teams and lead projects. My previous experiences proved I'm very adaptable and enthusiast in my work. I would be glad to contribute to your company development



Mes compétences :
Leadership
Process Engineering
Fortran
Chemical Deposition
Design of experiments
Management
Ellipsometry
Microsoft Office
Polymer Chemistry
Microsoft Excel
Chemistry
Team working
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • Air Liquide - End-of-course Engineering internship

    Paris 2015 - 2015 -Member of the ESG (Electronic Special Gases) team working in Fine Chemical Synthesis and Surface Science. Research and development on preparation, property assessment and usage of electronic speciality gases.

    - Film Deposition and caracterization techniques
    Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition (APCVD), responsible for development of new gases application in APCVD, choice of materials, safety consideration, design and assembly of the process.
    Characterization : SEM, Ellipsometry...

    - Analysis and characterization of physico-chemistry properties of gases for smart windows applications.
    Thermal conductivity measurement of gases, analysis, choice of best materials, design and assembly of setup, preparation and redaction of experiences.
    Survey on smart windows
    Experiment and test of abatement systems
    Characterization : GC, thermal conductivity, vapor pressure.

    - Survey on synthesis of fluorocarbons (a part in general synthesis, another in specific synth.). Making of database and report.
    - Survey on industrial decomposition/recycling of global warming gases. Study and sum up of different and existing engineering process.
    - Took part on other projects relating on semiconductors, purification of gases.

    - Management of ESG team products, organization of meeting.

  • LCPM and LRGP laboratories - Internship with a PhD student

    2015 - 2015 - Synthesis, characterization and test of polymer membranes for separation CO2/N2/CH4 and storage of CO2 for industrial purpose.
    Improvement knowledge in organic chemistry and analytic field.
    Preparation of membranes, physical test.
    Use of analytical tools such as carbon NMR, chromatography, FTIR.

  • SNF Floerger France - Water treatment internship

    ANDREZIEUX 2012 - 2012 - 1 week of experiments in SNF company to check theoretical work.
    Treatment of mineral mud of Kaolin with different coagulant and floculant products. Optimization of concentration, choice of products, report of results, presentation.

Formations

  • ISAM-IAE Nancy (Metz)

    Metz 2014 - 2015 Master Degree in Management and Administration of Companies (MAE)

    One-year program in parallel of Engineering studies. Subject Fields : Management, Marketing, Accounting, Project Organization, Companies' management.

  • ENSIC - Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Industries Chimiques

    Nancy 2012 - 2015 Master Chemical Engineering Degree

    Subject fileds : Chemical reaction engineering, Fluid mechanic, Thermodynamics, Transport Phenomena, Separation process, Organics and Inorganic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry and methods, Synthesis and characterisation of polymers and specialized materials, Management, surface functionalization, Chemical kinetics and catalysis,

  • Lycée Claude Fauriel

    St Etienne 2010 - 2012 CPGE, PCSI - PC (Physics, Chemistry, Engineering sciences)

    ”Classes préparatoires”, 2-year preparation for national competitive exams to leading French ”Grandes Ecoles”, Engineering Universities.
    Specializing in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

  • Lycée François Mauriac - ANDREZIEUX BOUTHEON

    Andrezieux Boutheon 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat, S-SVT

    Baccalauréat série S (equivalent to A levels in Physics, Chemistry, Maths) with high honors.

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :