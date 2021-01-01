Quentin BÉAL

Chemical and Process engineer at ENSIC (Ecole Nationale supérieure des industries chimiques), Nancy FRANCE.
I have also a Master IAE MAE (Management of companies, knowledge in marketing, project management, leadership, accounting...)
Past ecperience : end-of-course internship in Air Liquide Laboratories Japan.
Looking for opportunities in chemical engineering, chemistry, energy fields more especially in projetc management but I'm open to other professional opportunities . Immediate availability.
Career plan: specialization in management of team and companies.
I'm curious and hard worker. I also enjoy working in teams and lead projects. My previous experiences proved I'm very adaptable and enthusiast in my work. I would be glad to contribute to your company development
Mes compétences :
Leadership
Process Engineering
Fortran
Chemical Deposition
Design of experiments
Management
Ellipsometry
Microsoft Office
Polymer Chemistry
Microsoft Excel
Chemistry
Team working
Microsoft PowerPoint