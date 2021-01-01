Quentin BENITO

Ecole polytechnique
- PhD Candidate
91128 PALAISEAU Cedex
2011 - 2014
Research study in partnership with DGA with the purpose of developing sensors by developing new fluorescent compounds sensitive to their environment (temperature, pressure, gas).
- Coordination complexes synthesis, Organic synthesis, hydrothermal and MOFs (metal organic framework) synthesis
- Physicochemical characterizations, optical properties study, correlation between structure and properties
- Conception of materials: polymers, gels, porous solids, liquid crystals, thin films
- Scientific partnerships, intern supervision, teaching at Bachelor of science degree level
- Scientific papers, oral presentations in international et national meetings