Quentin BENITO

91128 PALAISEAU Cedex

  • Ecole polytechnique - PhD Candidate

    91128 PALAISEAU Cedex 2011 - 2014 Research study in partnership with DGA with the purpose of developing sensors by developing new fluorescent compounds sensitive to their environment (temperature, pressure, gas).
    - Coordination complexes synthesis, Organic synthesis, hydrothermal and MOFs (metal organic framework) synthesis
    - Physicochemical characterizations, optical properties study, correlation between structure and properties
    - Conception of materials: polymers, gels, porous solids, liquid crystals, thin films
    - Scientific partnerships, intern supervision, teaching at Bachelor of science degree level
    - Scientific papers, oral presentations in international et national meetings

  • Rhodia - Intern Research Scientist

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011 Major project with the purpose of developing flexible screens by enhancing conductivity of organic/inorganic composites :
    - Synthesis and characterization of silver nanorods
    - Integration in conductive polymers matrices
    - Patent, product completion ongoing

  • Saint-Gobain - Intern Project Manager

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2010 Development of a new anti-fog coating for triple glazing units :
    - Project manager assistant
    - Setting up FMEA product (risk analysis and product development tool)
    - Tests on pilot and production lines, technical procedures writing
    - Development of a abrasion test for the anti-fog coating

