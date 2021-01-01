Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin BESSON
Ajouter
Quentin BESSON
Valence
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Valence
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GROUPE C'PRO
- Attaché Commercial
Valence
2014 - maintenant
Attaché Commercial Télécom en charge du secteur nord Drôme -Ardèche
Leroy Merlin
- Conseiller de vente CDI
Lezennes
2010 - 2014
Formations
UFR STAPS - Université Joseph Fourier Grenoble 1
Valence
2007 - maintenant
Licence STAPS
Réseau
Aline PONSON
Florian REBOULET
François ALONSO
Isabel FAURE
Laurent BRUNEL
Mathieu BETTON
Mathieu GELIBERT
Méryl VEZZOLI
Pieric BRENIER
Thibaut PARISI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z