Quentin BOURNET

PERPIGNAN

Technologies and their applications will lead the future. I would like to give my skills in science to help little or big structures which develop new ways of thinking with convictions.
Important values for me are imagination, curiosity and human well-being.

Who I am : French Master’s degree student with divers industrial projects experiences in severals physics domains.

What I would like : Looking for a 6-month internship in the domains of materials/semiconductors/Particle physics for the beginning of 2019 in Canada.

My Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/quentin-bournet-7039b711b/

Mes compétences :
Microscope
Scanning Electron Microscope
Spectroscopy
Microsoft Excel
LabVIEW
Linux
Matlab
Octave
Oracle PL/SQL
Python Programming
Visual Basic for Applications
Clean room
Photolithography
Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)
Processing
Atomic Force Microscope (AFM)

  • the Amano Laboratory of Nagoya University - Research assistant

    2018 - 2018 A work experience at the Amano Laboratory of Nagoya University in Japan. Under the supervision of Prof. Hiroshi Amano, Nobel Prize in Physics 2014. The subject was about the fabrication and study of nitride micro- LEDs structures based next generation displays.

    I was in charge of the development of Tunnel junctions micro-LEDs. Processing, characterizations, improvement of growth parameters...For this, I used severals equipments such as Atomic Force Microscope (AFM), Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM), Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), probes station, photoluminescence dispositive, profilometer, Hall effect measurement... and processing for classic and TJ LEDs (Photolithography, Electron beam deposition (EB), Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP), Reactive-Ion Etching (RIE), oven for annealing and Wire bonding).

    Our research with my tutor Mr. Yoann Robin, permited to improve the electrical quality of the classic devices especially with the improvement of the n-contact electrodes quality and a better knowledge of the growth parameters. At last, I worked on the elaboration of new Tunnel junctions for Multicolors LEDs. This nitride-technology is studied in order to produce the next generation displays.

    The results of this work will likely led to a publication of an abstract and a talk at the SPIE Photonics West 2018 conferences in San Francisco, USA (waiting for acceptance).

    AMANO-LAB Website : http://www.semicond.nuee.nagoya-u.ac.jp/english/index.html
    The SPIE Photonics West 2018 event : https://spie.org/

  • Polytech Clermont-Ferrand - A two-year industrial project during the graduate school of engineering

    EYREIN 2016 - 2018 A two-year industrial project during the graduate school of engineering in a team of seven : Design and realization of 2 photo-reactors for the H2 production and conception of its experimental software for CNRS.

    Planning organisation. Research and realisation of the mechanical/technical solutions. Sizing. Fabrication of some parts. Development of the experimental software.

    Insofar as it was a multidisciplinary system, my contribution was about severals domains of the project. My knowledge in mechanics (french preparation course in CPGE, cf. Resume) permited to lead the project in the good way. At the end, I focused on the software development which permited to my colleagues to finish the fabrication.

  • CPGE Déodat de séverac, Toulouse - A one-year project in Preparation course

    2014 - 2016 A one-year project with installation and realization of an experiment relating to a device for cooling a combustion chamber of a turbojet engine. Worked in a team of three, learnt how to develop a procedure leading to the results expected, analysed the mistakes, made decisions. With the collaboration of the Fluids Mechanics Institute of Toulouse (IMFT), CNRS associates.

  • Université Clermont 2 Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 2018 - maintenant Master of Science

    Master’s degree student specializing in Nanophysics (Master of Science) in the University of Clermont- Auvergne (UCA), France, graduation expected in 2019.
    Subject include: Crystalline growth, spectroscopy, light-matter interaction, metamaterials, photonic, plasmonic...

  • Ecole Polytechnique De L'Université D'Auvergne

    Clermont Ferrand 2016 - maintenant Masters Degree specializing Engineering Physics

    Master’s degree student specializing in Engineering Physics in the graduate school of engineering of Polytech Clermont-Ferrand (Ecole Polytechnique de l’Université d’Auvergne), France, graduation expected in 2019.

    Subject include: solid state physics, crystallography, spectroscopy, X-Ray diffraction, optics, electronics and physics of semiconductors, metallurgical engineering, physico-chemistr

