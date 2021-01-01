RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Perpignan
Technologies and their applications will lead the future. I would like to give my skills in science to help little or big structures which develop new ways of thinking with convictions.
Important values for me are imagination, curiosity and human well-being.
Who I am : French Master’s degree student with divers industrial projects experiences in severals physics domains.
What I would like : Looking for a 6-month internship in the domains of materials/semiconductors/Particle physics for the beginning of 2019 in Canada.
My Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/quentin-bournet-7039b711b/
Mes compétences :
Microscope
Scanning Electron Microscope
Spectroscopy
Microsoft Excel
LabVIEW
Linux
Matlab
Octave
Oracle PL/SQL
Python Programming
Visual Basic for Applications
Clean room
Photolithography
Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)
Processing
Atomic Force Microscope (AFM)