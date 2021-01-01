Retail
Quentin BRIET
Quentin BRIET
Sant Sadurni d'Anoia
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Détermination
Autonomie professionnelle
Rigueur
Freixenet
- Chef de secteur GMS
Sant Sadurni d'Anoia
2018 - maintenant
Yvon Mau - Freixenet
- Promoteur des ventes GD
2012 - 2017
Champagne Chassenay d'Arce
- Accueil commercial
2011 - 2011
Lycée Viticole De La Champagne BTSA TC BVS (Avize)
Avize
2009 - 2011
Lycée Charles Péguy
Chalons En Champagne
2006 - 2009
Bac ES
Benjamin JOFFO
GVG Grands Vins De Gironde (Saint-Loubès)
Jérôme TRÉPONT
Julien DECELLE
Julien KEDZIA
Mathieu COPIN
Maxence BURLOT
Michel VERON
Nicolas BARRETEAU (PAGE PERSONNEL)
Thierry DELEAN
Viard FRANCINE
