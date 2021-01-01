Menu

Quentin BRIET

Sant Sadurni d'Anoia

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Détermination
Autonomie professionnelle
Rigueur

Entreprises

  • Freixenet - Chef de secteur GMS

    Sant Sadurni d'Anoia 2018 - maintenant

  • Yvon Mau - Freixenet - Promoteur des ventes GD

    2012 - 2017

  • Champagne Chassenay d'Arce - Accueil commercial

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Lycée Viticole De La Champagne BTSA TC BVS (Avize)

    Avize 2009 - 2011

  • Lycée Charles Péguy

    Chalons En Champagne 2006 - 2009 Bac ES

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :