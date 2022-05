I'm currently on my 5 and last year at the International School of Design based in Valenciennes (France). I'm in a digital design section and I master modeling, animation and real time review. To perfect my studies, I'm curently intern at Cartier Glasses Manufactory.



Mes compétences :

Digital Photography

Real Time Review

Management de projets

3D Rendering

Polygonal Modeling

Surface Modeling

Animation 3D