Quentin CHAMPION
Quentin CHAMPION
JAMBLES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TRAPIL
- Agent technique
2014 - maintenant
Trapil
- Alternant
2013 - 2014
Comeca EBT
- Bureau d'étude
CHALON SUR SAONE Cedex
2013 - 2013
Réalisation d'un programme en C++ pour récupérer des informations sur gemstart.
Formations
IUT Le Creusot
Le Creusot
2013 - maintenant
licence
IUT Le Creusot
Le Creusot
2011 - 2013
dut
Réseau
Ed OHOLIAB
Galien DEGUEURSE
Jean Baptiste BOUDOT
Louis ROUGNON GLASSON
Maxime BOUDOT
Ovrè JORDAN
Philippe MEUNIER
Pierre EMORINE
Raphalen LAURIE
