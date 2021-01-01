Retail
Quentin CHEVALLY
Quentin CHEVALLY
CHAMBERY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Quentin Chevally
- Fondateur
2015 - maintenant
maximum motorsport
- Technicien
2014 - 2014
Subaru
- Chef d'équipe mecanique
SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE
2006 - 2013
occupation d'un double poste: chef d'équipe mécanique et réceptionnaire gestionnaire
Formations
Lycee JC Aubry
Bourgoin Jallieu
2006 - 2008
BTS MAVA
Lycée Louis Armand
Chambery
2003 - 2006
BAC STI génie méca
Réseau
Patrice GERVRAUD
