Quentin CHEVRIN

BRISBANE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Symfony3
PHP 7
Symfony2
JavaScript
React.js
Redux
PHP 5
ECMAS 6
JQuery
Bootstrap
HTML 5
SQL
CSS
Git
C
MySQL
UNIX
C++

Entreprises

  • Studio None - Software Engineer

    2016 - maintenant Located in Brisbane, Australia

    Currently working on top edge js technologies such as :
    ECMAS 6 (browserify, babelify), React.js, Redux.

    Server Side rendering for JS using V8js : https://github.com/phpv8/v8js

    Also working on Symfony3, Silex, SASS/LESS.

    Every projects are wrapped with Docker.

  • Nexity - Web Developer

    PARIS cedex 08 2015 - 2016 - New features on the main website nexity.fr and nexity-studea.com
    - Migration from handmade framework to Symfony2
    - Landing pages and quick websites for events
    - REST Api and Soap webservices for partners and our mobile application

    Technology used :
    Symfony2, PHP, SQL
    Html, css, js, jquery
    Some shell scripts and admin sys.

  • EXCELLIUM RH CONSULTING - Intern Web Developer

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 First experience in web as an intern.

    I had to do the main website from scratch, ui/ux, hosting, visuals, features and SEO as the only IT guy in the team. That was really interesting and I learn lots of things there.

    I chose Symfony2 for the backend and the combo jQuery/Bootstrap for the frontend.
    I first made a static website then I made a quick CMS and some feature as CV upload, notifications for our team, mini search engine in the CV database.

Formations

