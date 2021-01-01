Quentin CHEVRIN

Mes compétences :
Symfony3
PHP 7
Symfony2
JavaScript
React.js
Redux
PHP 5
ECMAS 6
JQuery
Bootstrap
HTML 5
SQL
CSS
Git
C
MySQL
UNIX
C++
Entreprises
Studio None
- Software Engineer
2016 - maintenantLocated in Brisbane, Australia
Currently working on top edge js technologies such as :
ECMAS 6 (browserify, babelify), React.js, Redux.
Server Side rendering for JS using V8js : https://github.com/phpv8/v8js
Also working on Symfony3, Silex, SASS/LESS.
Every projects are wrapped with Docker.
Nexity
- Web Developer
PARIS cedex 082015 - 2016- New features on the main website nexity.fr and nexity-studea.com
- Migration from handmade framework to Symfony2
- Landing pages and quick websites for events
- REST Api and Soap webservices for partners and our mobile application
Technology used :
Symfony2, PHP, SQL
Html, css, js, jquery
Some shell scripts and admin sys.
EXCELLIUM RH CONSULTING
- Intern Web Developer
PARIS2014 - 2014First experience in web as an intern.
I had to do the main website from scratch, ui/ux, hosting, visuals, features and SEO as the only IT guy in the team. That was really interesting and I learn lots of things there.
I chose Symfony2 for the backend and the combo jQuery/Bootstrap for the frontend.
I first made a static website then I made a quick CMS and some feature as CV upload, notifications for our team, mini search engine in the CV database.