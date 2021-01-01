Menu

Quentin COFFIGNIEZ

BORDEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • La boutique du Menuisier - Assistant commercial

    2013 - 2013 Prospection, teleprospection, phoning, Négociation.

Formations

Annuaire des membres :