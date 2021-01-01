My name is Quentin Colle and I am currently completing my last year at EPITA, a renowned French institution which which prepares students for careers in computer science.



As a graduation requirement I have to complete a six-month paid internship in computer developing, which would run during the Spring semester.



Two years ago, I attended Boston University for a six month period where I was able to perfect my ability to write, speak, and read English.



I have a lot of experience with lexers/parsers in Java, C, C++ and C#, as well as some graphic applications like a Photoshop or videogames. I also programmed many tools of the C language to practice and understand how it works. Because of these skills now I can acquire new programming languages very easily.



I have previously interned at BNP Cardiff, where I worked on a project using Java JEE. I had to build a web application using HTML and CSS with Java to manipulate data from a database.



Mes compétences :

Java

C-UNIX

Microsoft C-SHARP, C#

HTML/CSS

IDE Eclipse

Adobe Photoshop

SQL

Python

LATEX

Objective C - IOS (X-Code)

Microsoft Windows

IDE Microsoft Visual Studio

Linux - git, make, bash

C++

JAVA JEE

JAVA Android

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe After Effects