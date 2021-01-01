Menu

Quentin COLLE

Nanterre

En résumé

My name is Quentin Colle and I am currently completing my last year at EPITA, a renowned French institution which which prepares students for careers in computer science.

As a graduation requirement I have to complete a six-month paid internship in computer developing, which would run during the Spring semester.

Two years ago, I attended Boston University for a six month period where I was able to perfect my ability to write, speak, and read English.

I have a lot of experience with lexers/parsers in Java, C, C++ and C#, as well as some graphic applications like a Photoshop or videogames. I also programmed many tools of the C language to practice and understand how it works. Because of these skills now I can acquire new programming languages very easily.

I have previously interned at BNP Cardiff, where I worked on a project using Java JEE. I had to build a web application using HTML and CSS with Java to manipulate data from a database.

Mes compétences :
Java
C-UNIX
Microsoft C-SHARP, C#
HTML/CSS
IDE Eclipse
Adobe Photoshop
SQL
Python
LATEX
Objective C - IOS (X-Code)
Microsoft Windows
IDE Microsoft Visual Studio
Linux - git, make, bash
C++
JAVA JEE
JAVA Android
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe After Effects

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas Cardif - Intern

    Nanterre 2013 - 2013 Business development of a software solution in JAVA JEE. The web application was used to gather, manipulate and store real estate data from a database. The internship was divided in two tasks:
    1. Conducted research and collected data on the needs of clients. Made a proposal for a web application that would serve the needs collected in the research
    2. From the proposal, created the system management application discussed using Eclipse IDE, with Java, HTML and CSS.

  • Aeronautic and Defense, AD, Paris - Summer Intern

    2012 - 2012 Multi-task work in recording and organizing raw materials for subcontracting pieces.

  • Children's day camp, Mer France - Summer Counselor

    2010 - 2011 Preparation of activities and team work. Supervisoring skills.

Formations

  • EPITA

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Computer Ingineering

    GITM :
    - Taught in english
    - Courses in business management of IT projects and products.

    RELEVANT COURSE WORK
    - Wrote a white paper on an IT subject, the Intelligent Manufacturing, as a result of a technology watch research.

  • Boston University (Boston)

    Boston 2012 - 2012 IT studies.

  • EPITA - Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Informatique

    Kremlin Bicêtre 2010 - maintenant Computer ingineer

    EPITA - www.epita.fr :
    Projects Creation, documentation, development, testing and debbuging of IT projects

    MAIN PROJECTS COMPLETED :
    - Built a bourn shell using C-unix
    - Built a language compiler
    - Built graphics program such as a Photoshop-like
    - Built a video game using C-sharp
    - Coded a lot of lexers/parsers using different languages

