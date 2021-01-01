RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Mer
My name is Quentin Colle and I am currently completing my last year at EPITA, a renowned French institution which which prepares students for careers in computer science.
As a graduation requirement I have to complete a six-month paid internship in computer developing, which would run during the Spring semester.
Two years ago, I attended Boston University for a six month period where I was able to perfect my ability to write, speak, and read English.
I have a lot of experience with lexers/parsers in Java, C, C++ and C#, as well as some graphic applications like a Photoshop or videogames. I also programmed many tools of the C language to practice and understand how it works. Because of these skills now I can acquire new programming languages very easily.
I have previously interned at BNP Cardiff, where I worked on a project using Java JEE. I had to build a web application using HTML and CSS with Java to manipulate data from a database.
Mes compétences :
Java
C-UNIX
Microsoft C-SHARP, C#
HTML/CSS
IDE Eclipse
Adobe Photoshop
SQL
Python
LATEX
Objective C - IOS (X-Code)
Microsoft Windows
IDE Microsoft Visual Studio
Linux - git, make, bash
C++
JAVA JEE
JAVA Android
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe After Effects