Quentin CORNILLIE
Wasquehal
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VERSPIEREN - Assurances de personnes
- Manager Référent Frais de santé
Wasquehal
2015 - maintenant
Verspieren
- Gestionnaire en prévoyance
WASQUEHAL
2008 - 2015
Formations
ENASS / IFPASS
La Defense
2011 - 2013
BP
Lycée Jehanne D'Arc
Tourcoing
2004 - 2006
BAC
Lycée Jehanne D'Arc
Tourcoing
2002 - 2004
BEP
MS (Métier du secretariat)
Réseau
Angélique MATHIS
Anne-Charlotte REVIRON
Bruno BONHOMME
Isabelle PELLETIER
Jean-Charles CROLE
Gan Prevoyance (Paris)
Juliette KOUSSENS
Sonia THOMAS
Thibaut VALENTIN
Virginie WAMIN
Yohan DROUARD
