Quentin DANVEL
Quentin DANVEL
ORLÉANS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
5ème Gauche
- Strategic planner
2012 - maintenant
Hérézie
- Strategic planner
Paris
2012 - 2012
Culture label
- Project manager
2012 - 2012
Médiathic
- Assistant chef de pub
2011 - 2011
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼-Prospecting new market
-Management of advertising banner
-Sales of advertising space
-Benchmarks
-Strategic reflexion
Japad france
- Assistant chef de projet
2010 - 2010
-Market research on formation company
-Project detection for tertiary sector
-Consumer behaviour analysis
Formations
Sup De Pub - Inseec
Bordeaux
maintenant
IUT De Fontainebleau GEA
Fontainebleau
maintenant
Sup De Pub (Orleans)
Orleans
2010 - 2011
Université Paris 12 Val De Marne
Fontainebleau
2007 - 2010
