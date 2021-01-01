Retail
Quentin DARGIER
Quentin DARGIER
Limoges
Profil
Entreprises
DEKRA Industrial
- Technicien de prévention, fiabilité des structures et performances bâtiment
Limoges
2016 - maintenant
DEKRA Industrial SAS
- Technicien en performance, spécialiste bâtiment
Limoges
2015 - 2016
ETPO
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2014
la Baugerie
- étudiant
2011 - 2015
Formations
IUT De Nimes LPGC
Nîmes
2015 - 2016
Licence pro contrôle et expertise du batîment
La Baugerie
Saint Sébastien Sur Loire
2013 - 2015
BTS Bâtiment
Lycée La Baugerie
St Sebastien Sur Loire
2011 - 2013
BAC STI2D (AC)
