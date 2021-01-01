Quentin DE RADIGUES

Mes compétences :
Autocad
Manage groups
Data analysis
Organisation laboratory session
Develop an novel type of chemical reactor
Université catholique de Louvain (UCL)
- Researcher
2013 - maintenantElectrochemical experiments for the better understanding of metal electro-recovery on a fxed bed electrode made of Reticulated Vitreous Carbon (cf de Radigues 2010 and 2012). Objective: apply this knowledge to develop an novel type of electrochemical reactor using the Rotating Fluidized Bed in Static Geometry (RFB-SG) technology.
Numerical simulations with Fluent to test the feasibility of a RFB-SG in liquid media.
Design with Autocad, construction and experimental hydrodynamic study of the experimental RFB-SG pilot plant unit.
Experimental study of water electrolysis on a fixed bed electrode made of a Nickel foam. Objective ; understand how a foam electrode can produce hydrogen more efficiently.
Université catholique de Louvain (UCL)
- Teaching assistant
2007 - 2013responsible for the organisation of 3 laboratory sessions for undergraduate students at UCL. Establishement of learning objectives, elaboration of experiments and presentation of the results to achieve these objectives, assesment of the used methodology (cf de Radiguès 2011)
Formations
Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)
Louvain La Neuve2007 - maintenantDoctor of Philosophy
Title: Electrochemical process intensification : from porous electrodes to fluidised bed reactors Supervisors: Pr. Dr. Ir. Joris PROOST and Pr. Dr. Ir. Juray DE WILDE
University Of Cantabria (Santander)
Santander2005 - 2006
Université Catholique De Louvain UCL-FSA (Louvain La Neuve)