Quentin DE RADIGUES

BRUSSELS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autocad
Manage groups
Data analysis
Organisation laboratory session
Develop an novel type of chemical reactor

Entreprises

  • Université catholique de Louvain (UCL) - Researcher

    2013 - maintenant Electrochemical experiments for the better understanding of metal electro-recovery on a fxed bed electrode made of Reticulated Vitreous Carbon (cf de Radigues 2010 and 2012). Objective: apply this knowledge to develop an novel type of electrochemical reactor using the Rotating Fluidized Bed in Static Geometry (RFB-SG) technology.

    Numerical simulations with Fluent to test the feasibility of a RFB-SG in liquid media.

    Design with Autocad, construction and experimental hydrodynamic study of the experimental RFB-SG pilot plant unit.

    Experimental study of water electrolysis on a fixed bed electrode made of a Nickel foam. Objective ; understand how a foam electrode can produce hydrogen more efficiently.

  • Université catholique de Louvain (UCL) - Teaching assistant

    2007 - 2013 responsible for the organisation of 3 laboratory sessions for undergraduate students at UCL. Establishement of learning objectives, elaboration of experiments and presentation of the results to achieve these objectives, assesment of the used methodology (cf de Radiguès 2011)

Formations

  • Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2007 - maintenant Doctor of Philosophy

    Title: Electrochemical process intensification : from porous electrodes to fluidised bed reactors Supervisors: Pr. Dr. Ir. Joris PROOST and Pr. Dr. Ir. Juray DE WILDE

  • University Of Cantabria (Santander)

    Santander 2005 - 2006

  • Université Catholique De Louvain UCL-FSA (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2001 - 2007 Chemical Engineer

