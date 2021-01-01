Menu

Quentin DUBERNET DE GARROS

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Wagram Corporate Finance - M&A Analyst

    2015 - maintenant - Involved in origination and execution of mid-market M&A transactions
    - Prepared profiles, pitches, key investment points and market analysis
    - Performed financial analysis, valuations and modeling

  • Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) - Business Support

    2013 - 2014 - Missions within the Operations Securities department (Bank Insurance, Trailer-fees, Custody)
    - Transversal analysis of processes between different teams (legal, process management, IT, BI)
    - Development of in-house tools (Access, VBA, SQL) integrated within the Core Banking System

  • Quentin Dubernet de Garros - Freelance

    2009 - 2012 - Creation of an IT services business
    - Development, deployment, training and support of web ERP tools
    - Transfer of clients to a business partner

  • Pharmacom - Supporting missions of a SME

    2007 - 2014 - 2014: implementation of a process management system (ISO 9001)
    - Between 2009 and 2013: hotline, training and management of demanding customers
    - Between 2007 and 2008: developer and IT technician

