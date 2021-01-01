-
Wagram Corporate Finance
- M&A Analyst
2015 - maintenant
- Involved in origination and execution of mid-market M&A transactions
- Prepared profiles, pitches, key investment points and market analysis
- Performed financial analysis, valuations and modeling
-
Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL)
- Business Support
2013 - 2014
- Missions within the Operations Securities department (Bank Insurance, Trailer-fees, Custody)
- Transversal analysis of processes between different teams (legal, process management, IT, BI)
- Development of in-house tools (Access, VBA, SQL) integrated within the Core Banking System
-
Quentin Dubernet de Garros
- Freelance
2009 - 2012
- Creation of an IT services business
- Development, deployment, training and support of web ERP tools
- Transfer of clients to a business partner
-
Pharmacom
- Supporting missions of a SME
2007 - 2014
- 2014: implementation of a process management system (ISO 9001)
- Between 2009 and 2013: hotline, training and management of demanding customers
- Between 2007 and 2008: developer and IT technician