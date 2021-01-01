Retail
Quentin DUHOMEZ
Quentin DUHOMEZ
LILLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Décathlon Campus
- Responsable Rayon
2013 - maintenant
Formations
IUP Management Du Sport Gestion Des Entreprises Et Ingénierie Des Sports De Glisse
Bayonne
2014 - maintenant
Licence Professionnelle Gestion Des Achats (Roubaix)
Roubaix
2013 - 2014
IUT C - Université Lille 2
Roubaix
2009 - 2013
DUT
Expérience international, de 14 mois en Australie, entre la 1ère et 2ème année du cursus.
Réseau
Antoine CLAIRET
Grégoire FIROME
Helena WAINSTEIN
Laura DESMYTTER
