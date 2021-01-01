Menu

Quentin GABILLOT

I am a French student who is currently doing a Master’s degree in International Management at INSEEC Business School, Bordeaux, France. I am required to complete a 5-6 months practical training from January to June 2015.

Through my former internships and my activities at university, I have gained good experience in dealing with customers. Moreover, I am an avid sports person, and, as a result I have developed my leadership skills through my role with the school’s sports team. Further to this, mobility is not a problem; I can be assigned anywhere you need. I am also very flexible in terms of working hours.

I would welcome the opportunity to discuss in more detail my experience to date and how I may contribute to the efficient running of your business. I am available for a Skype interview at your convenience and look forward to hearing from you soon.


Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Waltons Music - Salesman

    2014 - 2014 Internship in an Irish Company as part of my Master International Management and Purchasing.

    This course was very rewarding. Indeed, while perfecting my skills in English, I could learn to do business with clients from different cultures.

    My enthusiasm, my curiosity and desire to learn have allowed me to be the best seller of the company.

  • INSEEC - Student

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • WALTONS Music, Dublin, Ireland - Sales & shop assistant

    2013 - 2013 * Sold musical instruments and equipment ;
    * Repaired and maintained instruments ;
    * Assisted customer inquiries

  • CHAMBRE D'AGRICULTURE D'INDRE et LOIRE, Tours, France - Wine technician

    2012 - 2012
    * Managed an experiment for LALLEMAND (oenological products) ;
    * Hosted a wine tasting booth in FERME Expo 2012 (agricultural food and beverage fair)

  • SOFINTHER, Tours, France - Salesman

    2012 - 2012 * Prospected for new customers
    * Sold thermal and industrial equipment ;
    * Organized an open house at headquarters


    Languages and Information Technology

  • Drussé SARL - Vineyard Worker

    2011 - 2011

  • Domaine Paget - Vineyard Worker

    2011 - 2011

  • DALKIA S.A - Technical Consultant

    2011 - 2011 Managed projects to equip detached houses with renewable energies.

Formations

  • Arcada University Of Applied Sciences (Helsinki)

    Helsinki 2014 - maintenant Master's degree in International Management and Purchasing

  • INSEEC, Business School

    Bordeaux 2013 - maintenant Master's Degree

    Alternates intensive course in Purschasing, Trade Export, Supply Chain, Marketing, with placement abroad

  • Kaplan International College KIC (Dublin)

    Dublin 2012 - 2013 First Certificate in English (FCE), Cambridge ESOL

  • University Of Tours

    Tours 2011 - 2012 Bachelor's of Trade with distinction

    Intensive courses in Sales and Marketing with considerable field experience

  • University Of Poitiers

    Poitiers 2009 - 2011 University Degree

    Intensive courses in production on energy, energy control and distribution and environment

  • Lycée Jean Monnet

    Joué Lès Tours 2008 - 2009 Baccalaureate Degree with distinction

    Sciences major (equivalent to British A Level)

