Quentin GODEFROY

Montreal 2014 - maintenant• Generated and pursued different sales lead to obtain projects for the Junior Enterprise
• Collaborated with different consultants to gather and filter information under a top tier consulting firm's project for Quebec specific Marketing
Jobbook
- Marketing and PR Intern
2014 - 2014-Managed and improved the social content strategy of the company for all social media tools (Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter)
-Spearheaded the Business Analytic project, measuring traffic growth and analyzing sources, and the Research Department.
-Constructed a whole new branding/pricing strategy with and sketching possible alternatives
-Researched and created a full competitive analysis, locating major competitors and analyzing their branding/pricing strategies, their revenue models, their visual identity and key messages.
-Selected possible candidates for different companies, screening their resumes and looking for valuable skill sets and experience
External IMA
- Vice President
2014 - maintenant* Liaison between the IMA and any other external party, including career services, professionals and other clubs ;
* Shaped and targeted sponsorship proposals to a variety of companies with different sizes raising over 2000$ ;
* Helped managed other executives and ambassadors, working closely with the President. Interviewd over 10 applicants ;
* Recommended several professionals to speak at events, established and maintained valuable connections to professionals in multiple industries
DANONE Brasil
- Trainee
2010 - 2010* Shadowed DANONE managers in fields ranging from Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, Trade-Marketing, Supply and planning, and Customer Service. ;
* Very enriching experience, introduced me to the various areas of such a large Company and enlightened my career paths ;
* Enhanced Multicultural Awareness, Increased interpretation skills (translating values, goals, from one language to another) ;
* Translated documents from French to Portuguese, and English to Portuguese in a business context.
LEADERSHIP AND EXTRACURRICULAR
Formations
Mc Gill University (Montréal)
Montréal2013 - maintenantBachelor of Commerce
Awards:
Hugh Brock Scholarship, for exceptional academic achievements.
Marketing Major, Concentrations in Finance and Strategic Management