Quentin GODEFROY

Montreal

  • Junior Enterprise Desautels - Junior Consultant

    Montreal 2014 - maintenant • Generated and pursued different sales lead to obtain projects for the Junior Enterprise
    • Collaborated with different consultants to gather and filter information under a top tier consulting firm's project for Quebec specific Marketing

  • Jobbook - Marketing and PR Intern

    2014 - 2014 -Managed and improved the social content strategy of the company for all social media tools (Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter)
    -Spearheaded the Business Analytic project, measuring traffic growth and analyzing sources, and the Research Department.
    -Constructed a whole new branding/pricing strategy with and sketching possible alternatives
    -Researched and created a full competitive analysis, locating major competitors and analyzing their branding/pricing strategies, their revenue models, their visual identity and key messages.
    -Selected possible candidates for different companies, screening their resumes and looking for valuable skill sets and experience

  • External IMA - Vice President

    2014 - maintenant * Liaison between the IMA and any other external party, including career services, professionals and other clubs ;
    * Shaped and targeted sponsorship proposals to a variety of companies with different sizes raising over 2000$ ;
    * Helped managed other executives and ambassadors, working closely with the President. Interviewd over 10 applicants ;
    * Recommended several professionals to speak at events, established and maintained valuable connections to professionals in multiple industries

  • DANONE Brasil - Trainee

    2010 - 2010 * Shadowed DANONE managers in fields ranging from Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, Trade-Marketing, Supply and planning, and Customer Service. ;
    * Very enriching experience, introduced me to the various areas of such a large Company and enlightened my career paths ;
    * Enhanced Multicultural Awareness, Increased interpretation skills (translating values, goals, from one language to another) ;
    * Translated documents from French to Portuguese, and English to Portuguese in a business context.

    LEADERSHIP AND EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mc Gill University (Montréal)

    Montréal 2013 - maintenant Bachelor of Commerce

    Awards:
    Hugh Brock Scholarship, for exceptional academic achievements.

    Marketing Major, Concentrations in Finance and Strategic Management

  • High School (São Paulo)

    São Paulo 2001 - 2012 Baccalaureate Degree

    Bac avec mention très bien et moyenne de 17.13/20
    Obtention du Fim de Curso Brésilien.

