Quentin GUYET

BREME

Business development
Développement commercial
Communication
Gestion d'offres
Vente

  • Adwen GmbH - Commercial Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • GE Renewable Power - Offshore Tender Engineer

    2015 - 2016 Tender engineer for the Offshore Wind Business.

  • Alstom Power - Offshore Tender Engineer

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2015 - 2015 Tender engineer for the Offshore Wind Business.

  • WeserWind GmbH - Tender Manager

    2011 - 2014 Tender Management for Serial Production (Jacket, Tripod, Monopiles).
    Business development toward Germany, France, Belgium, UK, Netherland.
    Animation of the collaboration between STX France SA, and WeserWind.
    Representing WeserWind at the French Renewable Syndicate (Syndicat des Energies Renouvelables)

  • Valorem Energie - Prospecteur Foncier

    2010 - 2010 Position as a prospector during 8 weeks, within the framework of the development of the photovoltaic activity. Contact, commercial propositions and grounds visits for projects worth millions Euros in investment.

  • Marcus Evans, Madrid - Junior in Sales

    2008 - 2009 Sale of the events coming from the production department to senior high level executives from multinationals French-speaking (France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg).

  • Hull Business School (Kingston Upon Hull)

    Kingston Upon Hull 2010 - 2011 Business Management

  • Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (Vicálvaro Madrid)

    Vicálvaro Madrid 2008 - 2010 Diplomatura de Ciencias Empresariales

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Talence 2006 - 2011 EBP International

