Quentin GUYET

Mes compétences :
Business development
Développement commercial
Communication
Gestion d'offres
Vente
Entreprises
Adwen GmbH
- Commercial Manager
2016 - maintenant
GE Renewable Power
- Offshore Tender Engineer
2015 - 2016Tender engineer for the Offshore Wind Business.
Alstom Power
- Offshore Tender Engineer
Levallois-Perret Cedex2015 - 2015Tender engineer for the Offshore Wind Business.
WeserWind GmbH
- Tender Manager
2011 - 2014Tender Management for Serial Production (Jacket, Tripod, Monopiles).
Business development toward Germany, France, Belgium, UK, Netherland.
Animation of the collaboration between STX France SA, and WeserWind.
Representing WeserWind at the French Renewable Syndicate (Syndicat des Energies Renouvelables)
Valorem Energie
- Prospecteur Foncier
2010 - 2010Position as a prospector during 8 weeks, within the framework of the development of the photovoltaic activity. Contact, commercial propositions and grounds visits for projects worth millions Euros in investment.
Marcus Evans, Madrid
- Junior in Sales
2008 - 2009Sale of the events coming from the production department to senior high level executives from multinationals French-speaking (France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg).