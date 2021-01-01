Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin LE BAHEZRE
Ajouter
Quentin LE BAHEZRE
ÉTAMPES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Étampes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ABCD INTERNATIONAL
- Alternant
2014 - maintenant
Projet de remise à niveau de L'ERP CEGID
Auchan Drive
- Préparateur de commande
2013 - 2014
Chronopost
- Régulateur de flux
Courbevoie
2012 - 2014
Formations
IUT Evry Val D'Essonne
Evry
2014 - maintenant
licence pofessionnelle Management de la chaine logistique
IUT Evry Val D'Essonne
Evry
2012 - 2013
DUT Qualité Logistique Industrielle et Organisation
Réseau
Alexandre TETU
Alexandre WITTMAYER
Amélie VASLIN
Clemence AUBRET
Evelyne Patricia NERVEAT AUNGIER
Frédéric KHOUNLIVONG
Jennifer SAVATXATH
Kirian LE SAYEC
Thibaud DENIS
Thierry LAVALLEE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z