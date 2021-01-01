Quentin LUCIDARME

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille
// Domaines de compétences //
Gestion de projet :
- Recueil des besoins
- Planification
- Suivi de production
- Recettage
-Suivi de relation client
Webmarketing :
- Ciblage & Développement
- Mailing + HTLML & CSS
- Référencement & SEO
- Veille concurentielle
Communication :
- Plan de communication, Plan média
- Social Networking
- Identité Visuelle
- Charte Graphique & Logotype
- Webmastering
- Webdesign
Logiciels :
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- InDesign
- Fireworks
Langues :
- Anglais
- Allemand
Mes compétences :
Webdesign
Créativité
Fireworks
Graphiste
Photoshop
Infographie
Community manager
Web marketing
Communication