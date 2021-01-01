Menu

Quentin LUCIDARME

SURESNES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

// Domaines de compétences //

Gestion de projet :
- Recueil des besoins
- Planification
- Suivi de production
- Recettage
-Suivi de relation client

Webmarketing :
- Ciblage & Développement
- Mailing + HTLML & CSS
- Référencement & SEO
- Veille concurentielle

Communication :
- Plan de communication, Plan média
- Social Networking
- Identité Visuelle
- Charte Graphique & Logotype
- Webmastering
- Webdesign

Logiciels :
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- InDesign
- Fireworks

Langues :
- Anglais
- Allemand






Mes compétences :
Webdesign
Créativité
Fireworks
Graphiste
Photoshop
Infographie
Community manager
Web marketing
Communication

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Consultant Fonctionnel

    SURESNES 2018 - maintenant

  • Tape à L'oeil - Webmaster

    Wasquehal 2016 - 2018

  • Subrenat SAS - Chargé de Projet ECommerce / Webmarketing

    Mouvaux 2015 - 2015

  • Koziel - Chef de Projet Web

    Paris 2012 - 2014 - Webmarketing & Emailing (marketplaces, mailchimp, analitycs, adwords, ...)
    - Référencement (Adwords, naturel, netlinking, SEO, ...)
    - Statistiques (Ciblage, développement, mailing, ...)
    - Montages HTML / CSS (newsletters, pages HTML, ...)
    - Photomontages & Retouches Photos (Photoshop)
    - Créations graphiques (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, ...)
    - Relations presse
    - Webmastering (CMS, prestashop, wordpress,...)

  • Association l'Acouphène - Créateur / Chef de Projet (Association)

    2012 - 2017 - Création et Planification d'évènements musicaux
    - Création et Organisation d'un Label de production Vinyl (Skank Lab)
    - Création de visuels adaptés (Affiches, Flyers, Pochettes Vinyl, ...)
    - Création de plans de communications
    - Ventes et Distribution à l'International

  • Carredas Communication - Webdesigner

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2012 Concept
    Ergonomie
    Webdesign
    Animation Flash
    Identité visuelle
    Charte graphique

  • Intraview - Webdesigner / Intégrateur (Stage)

    2011 - 2011 - Webdesign en tout genres
    - Intégration CSS / HTML / JQuery

    Exemples de réalisations :
    http://www.maximhom.net (Intégration + JQuery)
    http://www.vergerdelabeussingue.com (Conception bannière)

  • Asso l'Appareil Nordique - Créateur / Responsable Communication

    2010 - 2012 - Plan de communication d'une association loi 1901
    - Réalisation de flyers, d'affiches
    - Ecriture de dossiers de presse

  • Idées B Création - Infographiste / Webmaster

    Pont-Aven 2010 - 2010 - Maintenance du site www.jarditop.fr conçu sous Joomla / VirtueMart
    - Réalisation de bannières ou d'encarts publicitaire
    - Référencement (Campagne Adwords, ref naturel, partenariats, ...)

Formations

Réseau

