Quentin MASSE

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
As400
client management
Cloud
ISeries
Lotus
Lotus Notes
Lotus Notes Domino
Management
Manager
Microsoft Passport
productif
SAN
Satisfaction client
Stockage
Storage
Symantec
Trend
Trend micro
VMware
Watchguard

Entreprises

  • ANS Computer - Account Manager

    2013 - maintenant ANS Computer, based in Temploux and established in 2002, offers solutions for:

    - Management of IT networks
    - Security of your IT infrastructure
    - Data Backup
    - Telecommunications such as VOIP (Voice over IP)
    - Cloud Computing with complete outsourcing and monitoring
    - Hosting of your mailbox
    - Repair any hardware (iPad, iPhone, laptops, ...)
    - Management Software

    For more information about ANS Computer, I invite you to contact me or visit our website : http://www.anscomputer.be/index.php?p=services-aux-entreprises&page_id=15

  • Computacenter - Account Executive

    Roissy-en-France 2012 - 2013 Computacenter helps organisations to rethink how they manage their IT – from sourcing new technology and transforming existing infrastructures to managing core systems.

    If you want more details about the company, please have a look at : http://www.computacenter.com/benelux/

    In charge of :

    - Business development
    - Increase the Customer Satisfaction
    - Technical analysis
    - Solution design and proposal
    - Sale of IT infrastructure projects
    - Sale of printing projects
    - Sale of networking projects

  • Iptor - Account Manager

    2011 - 2012 Iptor is a leading European system integrator with a strong local presence. We support our customers to achieve business success by optimizing the utilization of their IT assets and a value orientated treatment of their core company assets; people, information and processes.

    In charge of a portfolio of customers (in Belgium and France) :

    Sale of IT infrastructure projects :

    - IBM : xSeries, Blade, Storage, SAN
    - Virtualization projects : VMware

    Sale of licenses agreements : IBM Passport Advantage

    Sale of desktop, notebook

    Renewal of IT maintenance contract :

    - anti-virus : Nod32, Symantec, Trend Micro
    - firewalls : Watchguard, IBM ISS
    - servers : IBM xSeries, iSeries, ...
    - desktop, notebooks : Lenovo, HP
    - messaging : IBM Passport Advantage, Microsoft Exchange
    - fax solutions : RTE Fax, Esker Fax
    - licensing Microsoft

  • EASI - Senior Sales Representative

    Nivelles 2006 - 2011 In charge of a portfolio of customers in Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

    Sale of IT infrastructure projects

    In charge for the renewal of the maintenance contract

  • EASI - Sales Assistant & Support to the customer

    Nivelles 2005 - 2006 In charge of :

    - The Technical Help Desk
    - Writing, treatment and follow-up of the customer offers
    - Track the deliveries (suppliers and customers)
    - Manage schedules of technicians
    - Verification of the suppliers invoices for Belgium and Luxemburg territories

  • EASI - Executive Accounting, Financial & Administrative Officer

    Nivelles 2001 - 2005 - Processing invoices for Belgium and Luxemburg
    - Treatment of VAT
    - Encoding financial extracts
    - Management and processing the monthly reporting
    - Processing and encoding customers contracts
    - Processing the suppliers orders and the customers invoicing, inventory management

Formations

  • Haute Ecole Roi Baudouin (Mons)

    Mons 1998 - 2001 Bachelier en Comptabilité

  • Collège Sainte-Marie (Saint Ghislain)

    Saint Ghislain 1991 - 1997 Latin-Mathématique

