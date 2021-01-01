Quentin MASSE

Mes compétences :
As400
client management
Cloud
ISeries
Lotus
Lotus Notes
Lotus Notes Domino
Management
Manager
Microsoft Passport
productif
SAN
Satisfaction client
Stockage
Storage
Symantec
Trend
Trend micro
VMware
Watchguard
Entreprises
ANS Computer
- Account Manager
2013 - maintenantANS Computer, based in Temploux and established in 2002, offers solutions for:
- Management of IT networks
- Security of your IT infrastructure
- Data Backup
- Telecommunications such as VOIP (Voice over IP)
- Cloud Computing with complete outsourcing and monitoring
- Hosting of your mailbox
- Repair any hardware (iPad, iPhone, laptops, ...)
- Management Software
For more information about ANS Computer, I invite you to contact me or visit our website : http://www.anscomputer.be/index.php?p=services-aux-entreprises&page_id=15
Computacenter
- Account Executive
Roissy-en-France2012 - 2013Computacenter helps organisations to rethink how they manage their IT – from sourcing new technology and transforming existing infrastructures to managing core systems.
If you want more details about the company, please have a look at : http://www.computacenter.com/benelux/
In charge of :
- Business development
- Increase the Customer Satisfaction
- Technical analysis
- Solution design and proposal
- Sale of IT infrastructure projects
- Sale of printing projects
- Sale of networking projects
Iptor
- Account Manager
2011 - 2012Iptor is a leading European system integrator with a strong local presence. We support our customers to achieve business success by optimizing the utilization of their IT assets and a value orientated treatment of their core company assets; people, information and processes.
In charge of a portfolio of customers (in Belgium and France) :
Sale of IT infrastructure projects :
- IBM : xSeries, Blade, Storage, SAN
- Virtualization projects : VMware
Sale of licenses agreements : IBM Passport Advantage
Sale of desktop, notebook
Renewal of IT maintenance contract :
- anti-virus : Nod32, Symantec, Trend Micro
- firewalls : Watchguard, IBM ISS
- servers : IBM xSeries, iSeries, ...
- desktop, notebooks : Lenovo, HP
- messaging : IBM Passport Advantage, Microsoft Exchange
- fax solutions : RTE Fax, Esker Fax
- licensing Microsoft
EASI
- Senior Sales Representative
Nivelles2006 - 2011In charge of a portfolio of customers in Belgium, France and Luxembourg.
Sale of IT infrastructure projects
In charge for the renewal of the maintenance contract
EASI
- Sales Assistant & Support to the customer
Nivelles2005 - 2006In charge of :
- The Technical Help Desk
- Writing, treatment and follow-up of the customer offers
- Track the deliveries (suppliers and customers)
- Manage schedules of technicians
- Verification of the suppliers invoices for Belgium and Luxemburg territories
Nivelles2001 - 2005- Processing invoices for Belgium and Luxemburg
- Treatment of VAT
- Encoding financial extracts
- Management and processing the monthly reporting
- Processing and encoding customers contracts
- Processing the suppliers orders and the customers invoicing, inventory management