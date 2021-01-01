Quentin MAUFROY

BELFORT CEDEX2013 - 2016- Takes part in the redesign of the generators test bench project.
- Conducting electrical tests on air or hydrogen generators ( 131MW to 1800MW ).
- Feasibility study and test monitoring on different static or rotating equipment project.
- Continuous improvement of department.
GE Energy
- Instrument Technician
BELFORT CEDEX2013 - 2013Instrumentation of a gas turbine prototype.
Various sensors installation( thermocouple , strain gauge, crystals measuring peak temperature ) on each part of the turbine.
STEIM
- Electrical Technician
2013 - 2013Taking part in realisation of a production line for PSA Sochaux.
GE Energy
- Instrument technician
BELFORT CEDEX2012 - 2012Instrumentation of a gas turbine prototype.
Various sensors installation( thermocouple , strain gauge, crystals measuring peak temperature ) on each part of the turbine.
STEIM
- Electrical Technician
2012 - 2012Refurbishment of a welding structure for garage door for NOVOFOERM company.
Taking part to ASTEP project (Accompagnement scientifique et technique à l'école primaire).
Initiation of two 3rd years primary school classrooms to renewable power (One afternoon by week during 5 weeks).