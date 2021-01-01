Menu

Quentin MAUFROY

BELFORT

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Transport - Industrial Lot Supervisor

    2016 - maintenant

  • GE Energy - Electrical Engineer

    BELFORT CEDEX 2013 - 2016 - Takes part in the redesign of the generators test bench project.
    - Conducting electrical tests on air or hydrogen generators ( 131MW to 1800MW ).
    - Feasibility study and test monitoring on different static or rotating equipment project.
    - Continuous improvement of department.

  • GE Energy - Instrument Technician

    BELFORT CEDEX 2013 - 2013 Instrumentation of a gas turbine prototype.
    Various sensors installation( thermocouple , strain gauge, crystals measuring peak temperature ) on each part of the turbine.

  • STEIM - Electrical Technician

    2013 - 2013 Taking part in realisation of a production line for PSA Sochaux.

  • GE Energy - Instrument technician

    BELFORT CEDEX 2012 - 2012 Instrumentation of a gas turbine prototype.
    Various sensors installation( thermocouple , strain gauge, crystals measuring peak temperature ) on each part of the turbine.

  • STEIM - Electrical Technician

    2012 - 2012 Refurbishment of a welding structure for garage door for NOVOFOERM company.

Formations

Réseau

