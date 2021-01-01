Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Quentin MOREAU
Ajouter
Quentin MOREAU
SAUMUR
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Saumur
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Laboratoire sur le Langage, la Cognition et le Cerveau, CNRS
- Stagiaire chercheur
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Université (Lyon)
Lyon
2014 - 2015
Réseau
Charlotte MACÉ
Clémence TAMAGNE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z