Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Quentin MOULIN
Quentin MOULIN
BOURGES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Labarre cuisines et bains
- Stagiaire
2018 - 2018
Fabrication et pose de cuisines et bains
Des forges
- Stagiaire
2016 - 2016
Création de fenêtre et de grand tréteaux
arts ebeniste
- Stagiaire
2016 - 2016
beaucoup de pose de fenêtre et de vérandas
Formations
Jean De Berry lep (Bourges)
Bourges
2014 - maintenant
BAC PRO TMA technicien agenceur
Réseau
Alex FAUST
Aloïs VIOT
Félix HUBERT
Martin JUNCHAT
Pierre THOUVENOT
Roméo JACQUIN
Samuel DURAND
Theo REPELLINI
Tom VAULLERIN
