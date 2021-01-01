Menu

Quentin MUNIER

Plaisir

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Zodiac Aerospace - General Manager - Zodiac Seats SFE Division

    Plaisir 2016 - maintenant Head of Division & CEO of Zodiac Seats California LLC

  • Zodiac Aerospace - SVP Transformation & Operations Recovery - Zodiac Seats

    Plaisir 2016 - 2016

  • Zodiac Aerospace - VP Technical Seats - Zodiac Seats France

    Plaisir 2013 - 2015 Head of Technical Seats BU

  • French Government Shareholding Agency - Portfolio Manager bpifrance, FSI, Thales, DCI

    2011 - 2013

  • French Government Shareholding Agency - Portfolio Manager FDJ, LFB, Semmaris, Sofired

    2010 - 2011

  • French Budget Department - Deputy Head of Housing & Urban policies division

    2008 - 2010

  • French Budget Department - Project finance, Export credit insurance and State guarantee Analyst

    2007 - 2008

  • N.I. Partners, Natixis Private Equity (now NiXEN) - Intern

    2007 - 2007

  • EDF - Oil & Gas Strategy Intern

    Paris 2006 - 2007 EDF Energy, London, & Strategy Department of EDF Group, Paris.

Formations

