Quentin MUNIER

Zodiac Aerospace
- General Manager - Zodiac Seats SFE Division
Plaisir
2016 - maintenant
Head of Division & CEO of Zodiac Seats California LLC
Zodiac Aerospace
- SVP Transformation & Operations Recovery - Zodiac Seats
Plaisir
2016 - 2016
Zodiac Aerospace
- VP Technical Seats - Zodiac Seats France
Plaisir
2013 - 2015
Head of Technical Seats BU
French Government Shareholding Agency
- Portfolio Manager bpifrance, FSI, Thales, DCI
2011 - 2013
French Government Shareholding Agency
- Portfolio Manager FDJ, LFB, Semmaris, Sofired
2010 - 2011
French Budget Department
- Deputy Head of Housing & Urban policies division
2008 - 2010
French Budget Department
- Project finance, Export credit insurance and State guarantee Analyst
2007 - 2008
N.I. Partners, Natixis Private Equity (now NiXEN)
- Intern
2007 - 2007
EDF
- Oil & Gas Strategy Intern
Paris
2006 - 2007
EDF Energy, London, & Strategy Department of EDF Group, Paris.