Quintanilla Gonzalez QUINTANILLA (LORENA E)

Skilled in leadership, relationship building, and business administration, Adept at budgeting and quality assurance,Passionate about data analysis and providing top-notch patient care.



Certified in Healthcare Compliance, CHC

Registered Health Information Administrator, RHIA



RHIA-certified healthcare administrator with 6+ years of experience creating a productive environment for healthcare professionals. Managed a team of 12 admission and sales staff in a long term care facility with over 170+ patients. Prepared complex HIPAA-compliant reports to patient service coordinators in a healthcare clinic.