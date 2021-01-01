Menu

Rached ELRTIB

GABES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Management
Process
process simulation
Project Management Process
Oil and gas industry
Marketing
Technical sales
Chemical engineering

Entreprises

  • Target Oil Field Services - Sales Account Manager

    2018 - maintenant  Prospect new customers.
     Organize business meeting with customers for company presentation and searching new opportunities.

  • CFI Holding - Marketing Manager

    2015 - 2018  Technical and commercial proposal preparation for magnesium sulfate Crystallization unit with the client POLYSERVE GROUP, EGYPT.
     July 2017: West Africa Agribusiness Conference organized by CRU Group; Accra, Ghana: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
     Commercial proposal for feasibility study of a fertilizer complex with the client MANASEER GROUP, JORDAN.
     Commercial proposal for a plant audit and revamping of an existing ammonium nitrate plant with the client KIMA, EGYPT.
     October 2016: Chemical Fertilizer Conference organized by Arab fertilizer Association (AFA) Tunis, Tunisia: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
     Commercial proposal for feasibility study of a fertilizer complex with the client GIAD GROUP, SUDAN.
     Technical and commercial proposal preparation for NPK granulation plant with the client SALAKTA FERTILIZER COMPANY TUNISIA.
     Technical and commercial proposal preparation for powder and granulated SSP & TSP plant with the client GRANUPHOS, TUNISIA.
     Technical and commercial proposal preparation for magnesium sulfate Crystallization unit with the client SUD POTASSE TUNISIA.
     Technical and commercial proposal preparation for NPK bulk blinding plant with the client AMAR HOLDING SENEGAL.
     August 2015: Phosphate Mines site survey; phosphate granulation unit inspection and prospection trip in Senegal with the client INDUSTRIE CHIMIQUE DE SENEGAL (ICS).
     July 2015: Marketing symposium and training Rennes, France.
     June 2015: Chemical Fertilizer Conference organized by Arab fertilizer Association (AFA) Amman, Jordan: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
     May 2015: Meeting with GRUPA AZOTY for a Phosphoric Acid plant project, Poland.
     Mars 2015: Marketing training Rennes, France.
     Mars 2015: Phosphate Conference Tampa Florida, USA: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
     February 2015: Chemical Fertilizer Conference Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.

  • CHIMEC - Technical Sales Engineer

    2010 - 2015

  • EPPM Tunisia - Process Engineer

    2007 - 2010

Formations

  • National Engineering School Of GABES (Gabès)

    Gabès 2004 - 2007 Master Degree

  • Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2004 Bachlor Degree

