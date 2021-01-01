Rached ELRTIB

Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Management
Process
process simulation
Project Management Process
Oil and gas industry
Marketing
Technical sales
Chemical engineering
Entreprises
Target Oil Field Services
- Sales Account Manager
2018 - maintenant Prospect new customers.
Organize business meeting with customers for company presentation and searching new opportunities.
CFI Holding
- Marketing Manager
2015 - 2018 Technical and commercial proposal preparation for magnesium sulfate Crystallization unit with the client POLYSERVE GROUP, EGYPT.
July 2017: West Africa Agribusiness Conference organized by CRU Group; Accra, Ghana: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
Commercial proposal for feasibility study of a fertilizer complex with the client MANASEER GROUP, JORDAN.
Commercial proposal for a plant audit and revamping of an existing ammonium nitrate plant with the client KIMA, EGYPT.
October 2016: Chemical Fertilizer Conference organized by Arab fertilizer Association (AFA) Tunis, Tunisia: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
Commercial proposal for feasibility study of a fertilizer complex with the client GIAD GROUP, SUDAN.
Technical and commercial proposal preparation for NPK granulation plant with the client SALAKTA FERTILIZER COMPANY TUNISIA.
Technical and commercial proposal preparation for powder and granulated SSP & TSP plant with the client GRANUPHOS, TUNISIA.
Technical and commercial proposal preparation for magnesium sulfate Crystallization unit with the client SUD POTASSE TUNISIA.
Technical and commercial proposal preparation for NPK bulk blinding plant with the client AMAR HOLDING SENEGAL.
August 2015: Phosphate Mines site survey; phosphate granulation unit inspection and prospection trip in Senegal with the client INDUSTRIE CHIMIQUE DE SENEGAL (ICS).
July 2015: Marketing symposium and training Rennes, France.
June 2015: Chemical Fertilizer Conference organized by Arab fertilizer Association (AFA) Amman, Jordan: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
May 2015: Meeting with GRUPA AZOTY for a Phosphoric Acid plant project, Poland.
Mars 2015: Marketing training Rennes, France.
Mars 2015: Phosphate Conference Tampa Florida, USA: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
February 2015: Chemical Fertilizer Conference Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Assistance and prospection meeting organization with different delegates.
CHIMEC
- Technical Sales Engineer
2010 - 2015
EPPM Tunisia
- Process Engineer
2007 - 2010
Formations
National Engineering School Of GABES (Gabès)
Gabès2004 - 2007Master Degree
Preparatory Institute For Engineering Studies Of Tunis (Tunis)