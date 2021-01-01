Rachid EL AYADI

Entreprises
-
BNP PARIBAS MED IT
- Chef de projet
Informatique | CASABLANCA
2009 - maintenant
-
SMILE
- Chef de projet informatique
Informatique | CASABLANCA
2008 - 2009
-
SMILE
- Chef de projet informatique
Informatique | Paris (75000)
2008 - 2008
-
Asterion
- Ingénieur d'études
Informatique | LES ECHETS
2005 - 2008
-
AGORA
- Ingénieur d'études
Informatique | Lyon (69000)
2005 - 2005
-
NTSYS
- Ingénieur de développement
Informatique | Écully (69130)
2001 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel