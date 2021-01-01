Rachida JARRARI

I've started my career within COFARMA as manager in mass distribution , which is known by its complexity to be managed as a result of its all sections.

Throughout this experience, I was able to deal with the tool’s department, from simple daily management than a month, something that will came up with a sense to my management efforts.

I’m aware that from the start of these two years, it was beneficial to me due to the attention I had for management in its financial aspect in particular.

For 2 years, every manager team proved a challenge being a beginner, except that the challenge is successful through my determination to have this ability to bring added value to the firm to that I belonged to.

TO sum up, i'm a passionate Manager interested in All jobs in finance field, fast learner, easy to work with.

my personality, my positive energy and have allowed me to realize and deliver excellent outputs and receive great feedback from my superiors.









Mes compétences :

Distribution

Gestion de projets

Grande distribution

Management

Management et gestion

Management et gestion de projets

Marketing

Marketing stratégique

Mix Marketing