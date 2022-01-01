Radia SIA - PH.D.

-
CERN - The European Organization for Nuclear Research
- Programmes Partner (visiting)
Switzerland
2019 - maintenant
-
INFN - The National Institute for Nuclear Physics
- Programmes Partner (visiting)
Italy
2018 - maintenant
-
CLEVER OPERATION S.A.S.
- Managing Director, Founder & Senior Expert
Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France.
2013 - maintenant
-
ORANO
- In Charge of Radiation Measurement Instrumentation R&D / Staff
Paris La Defense
2010 - 2013
-
Radiation Monitoring Devices (RMD) Inc., Dyansil Corp. of America
- Project Manager / Senior Staff
Boston area, USA
2006 - 2010
-
Syracuse University, New York
- Research Professional
2002 - 2006
Nuclear Instrumentation and Experimental Physics
-
Syracuse University, New York
- University Teaching Professional
2001 - 2004
Physics