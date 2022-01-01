Menu

Radia SIA - PH.D.

Switzerland

Entreprises

  • CERN - The European Organization for Nuclear Research - Programmes Partner (visiting)

    Switzerland 2019 - maintenant

  • INFN - The National Institute for Nuclear Physics - Programmes Partner (visiting)

    Italy 2018 - maintenant

  • CLEVER OPERATION S.A.S. - Managing Director, Founder & Senior Expert

    Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France. 2013 - maintenant

  • ORANO - In Charge of Radiation Measurement Instrumentation R&D / Staff

    Paris La Defense 2010 - 2013

  • Radiation Monitoring Devices (RMD) Inc., Dyansil Corp. of America - Project Manager / Senior Staff

    Boston area, USA 2006 - 2010

  • Syracuse University, New York - Research Professional

    2002 - 2006 Nuclear Instrumentation and Experimental Physics

  • Syracuse University, New York - University Teaching Professional

    2001 - 2004 Physics

Formations

  • French National Directory for Professional Certifications (RNCP)

    Paris area, France 2015 - 2017 EU Level 7 - Matser's - in Business Management and Entrepreneurship

  • AREVA University

    Paris, France 2013 - 2013 Marie-Curie Innovation Management

  • Syracuse University

    New York, USA 2003 - 2006 Ph.D. degree in Nuclear Instrumentation and Experimental Physics, GPA: 4.0/4.0

  • Syracuse University

    New York, USA 2001 - 2003 Master's degree in Physics, GPA: 4.0/4.0