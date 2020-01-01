Menu

Ragnar HJARTARSON

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
luxe
joaillerie
horlogerie
marketing
design
business management

Entreprises

  • Swarovski - Vice President Product Design Jewelry

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Swarovski - Vice President Collection Management Crystal Living

    Paris 2014 - 2017

  • Swarovski - Collection Director

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Head of Creation Crystal Living CGB

  • Hermès - Directeur Commercial Bijouterie

    Paris 2010 - 2012

  • Georg Jensen - Business Director Joaillerie & Horlogerie

    2005 - 2010

  • Boucheron - Directeur Marketing Joaillerie

    2002 - 2005

  • Cartier - Responsable logistique haute joaillerie

    Paris 1999 - 2002

Formations

  • IEP Bordeaux (Talence)

    Talence 1994 - 1996

  • IEP SCIENCES PO PARIS

    Paris 1993 - 1994

  • Université D'Islande (Háskóli Íslands) (Reykjavík)

    Reykjavík 1990 - 1993