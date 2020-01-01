Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ragnar HJARTARSON
Ajouter
Ragnar HJARTARSON
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
luxe
joaillerie
horlogerie
marketing
design
business management
Entreprises
Swarovski
- Vice President Product Design Jewelry
Paris
2017 - maintenant
Swarovski
- Vice President Collection Management Crystal Living
Paris
2014 - 2017
Swarovski
- Collection Director
Paris
2012 - 2014
Head of Creation Crystal Living CGB
Hermès
- Directeur Commercial Bijouterie
Paris
2010 - 2012
Georg Jensen
- Business Director Joaillerie & Horlogerie
2005 - 2010
Boucheron
- Directeur Marketing Joaillerie
2002 - 2005
Cartier
- Responsable logistique haute joaillerie
Paris
1999 - 2002
Formations
IEP Bordeaux (Talence)
Talence
1994 - 1996
IEP SCIENCES PO PARIS
Paris
1993 - 1994
Université D'Islande (Háskóli Íslands) (Reykjavík)
Reykjavík
1990 - 1993