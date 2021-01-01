Menu

Ramachandran GAUTHAM

  • Supply Chain User Exploration Trainee
  • Mars Wrigley Confectionery France
Haguenau

En résumé

I like to be part of a dynamic organization with a knowledge-driven cultural environment to expand my knowledge. I am a self-motivated and driven person. I can work individually and in close teams.

I am critical, focused on achieving performance goals, and can work under pressure. My experience of studying and living in three different countries has allowed me to interact with people of diverse cultures & lifestyles, giving me experience in international business etiquette and familiarity of working in dynamic, exacting, and fast-paced environments.

I am curious and ready to commit my full capabilities and knowledge for this role. I feel I possess the technical and analytical proficiency required for this profile along with the skills of collaboration, team management, and negotiations.

Entreprises

  • Mars Wrigley Confectionery France - Supply Chain User Exploration Trainee

    Commercial | Haguenau (67500) 2020 - 2020

  • Continental Automotive Group - Customer Order Desk Intern

    Commercial | Ingolstadt 2019 - 2019

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

