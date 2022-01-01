Rami Amine DJOUADI

DJOUADI Ramy Amine

24 years old, I am looking for a company that could welcome me within the framework of an internship contracted for a period of 6 months from 01 March 2018.



I am currently a sophomore of Electronics and Instrumentation engineer at the University of Littoral Opal Coast in French. The academic study and my recent graduation extra-curricular engineering in Electronic Instrumentation at the University of Science and Technology HOUARI BOUMEDIENE.



Cell : +33 (0)6 59 40 27 80

University of Littoral Opal Cost []

50 Rue Ferdinand Buisson, 62100 Calais, France



Mes compétences :

C Programming Language

OrCAD

Matlab

LabVIEW

Microsof tools

Microsoft Office

X-CTU Analyseur de données de transmission

Développement basique C/C++

Arduino

ISIS 7 Professional

Altium Designer

Proteus Professional