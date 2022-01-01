Menu

Rami Amine DJOUADI

CERGY

En résumé

DJOUADI Ramy Amine
24 years old, I am looking for a company that could welcome me within the framework of an internship contracted for a period of 6 months from 01 March 2018.

I am currently a sophomore of Electronics and Instrumentation engineer at the University of Littoral Opal Coast in French. The academic study and my recent graduation extra-curricular engineering in Electronic Instrumentation at the University of Science and Technology HOUARI BOUMEDIENE.

Cell : +33 (0)6 59 40 27 80
University of Littoral Opal Cost []
50 Rue Ferdinand Buisson, 62100 Calais, France

Mes compétences :
C Programming Language
OrCAD
Matlab
LabVIEW
Microsof tools
Microsoft Office
X-CTU Analyseur de données de transmission
Développement basique C/C++
Arduino
ISIS 7 Professional
Altium Designer
Proteus Professional

Entreprises

  • OPPO Télecom Algérie - Ingénieur et chef de service Technique « TSE »

    2017 - 2017 Responsable et Manager du Service technique « OPPO service après-vente ».

  • ECOLE ECO-IN-Télecom Algérie - Ingénieur Technique des équipements électroniques,

    2017 - 2017 Réparation et maintenance équipements électronique "HARD ET SOFT"

  • Centre De développement De Techniques Avancées (cdta) - Stage fin d’études en INSTRUMENTATION ELECTRONIQUE

    2015 - 2016 Stagiaire aux Centre de développement des technologies avancées CDTA.

Formations

  • Université Du Littoral Côte D´Opale (ULCO)

    Calais 2017 - maintenant INGÉNIEUR EN INSTRUMENTATION ELECTRONIQUE

    Etudiant en Master 02

  • ECOLE ECO-IN (Alger)

    Alger 2016 - 2016 Ingénieur Technique des équipements électroniques

    DIPLOME D’UN MAINTENANCIE PC « HARD/SOFT »

  • ECOLE ECO-IN (Alger)

    Alger 2016 - 2016 Ingénieur Technique des équipements électroniques,

    DIPLOME D’INSTALATION D’EQUIPEMENTS DE SECURITE & CAMERAS
    DE SURVEILLANCE

  • USTHB (Alger)

    Alger 2015 - 2016 INGÉNIERIE D'INSTRUMENTATION ELECTRONIQUE

    Ingénieur en Master 02 électronique et Informatique, USTHB, Algérie

  • USTHB (Alger)

    Alger 2014 - 2015 INGÈNIERIE D’INSTRUMENTATION ELECTRONIQUE

    Ingénieur en Master 01 électronique et Informatique, USTHB, Algérie

  • USTHB - Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie Houari Boumediene USTHB (Alger)

    Alger 2013 - 2014 LICENCE EN AUTOMATIQUE

    Licence L 3 Faculté d'électronique et Informatique, Département Instrumentation, USTHB,
    Algérie

  • Faculté D'Électronique Et Informatique (Alger)

    Alger 2012 - 2013 Licence L 2

    Licence L 2, Algérie

  • USTHB - Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie Houari Boumediene (Alger)

    Alger 2011 - 2012 Licence L1

    Licence L1 en tronc commun science et technologie

  • Mouhamed Labjaoui (Alger)

    Alger 2010 - 2011 BACCALAUREAT SCIENCES

    BACCALAUREAT SCIENCES

