Menu

Rami RZAIGUI

  • PLM Ressources
  • Technicien en informatique

Bizerte

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PLM Ressources - Technicien en informatique

    Informatique | Bizerte 2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Enet Com

    Sfax 2008 - 2014 License applique en informatique industrielle système automatise

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :