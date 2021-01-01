Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphael KONDÉ
Ajouter
Raphael KONDÉ
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IFECC
- Stagiaire
2017 - 2017
Estimation de prix, métrés, rédaction de CCTP
SER BTP
- Stagiaire
2016 - 2016
Métrés, Devis, Assistant conducteur de travaux
Formations
AFPA Palays
Toulouse
2016 - 2017
Technicien en économie de la construction
Lycée Berthelot
Toulouse
2009 - 2013
Bac scientifique
Réseau
Samire SOUALEM
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z