Menu

Raphaël LALLOUZ

SAINT-LAURENT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AVS Technologies - Merchandiser

    maintenant AVS Technologies Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. As of April 26, 2005, AVS Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Jutan Limited Partnership.

  • L'Institut Internationale du B'nai Brith Canada - Directeur des Services Contentieux de la Ligue des droits de la personne

    1999 - maintenant B'nai B'rith is an international organization committed to the security and continuity of people; defending human rights; combating anti-Semitism, bigotry, and ignorance; and providing service to the community on the broadest principles of humanity. Its mission is to unite persons through education and training of youth, broad-based services for the benefit of senior citizens, and advocacy and action throughout the world.

    Specialties

    Human Rights and Public Policy, Senior Advocacy, Community Action, Disaster Relief, Jewish Heritage, Israel's Security

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :