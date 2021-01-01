Raphaël LALLOUZ

maintenantAVS Technologies Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. As of April 26, 2005, AVS Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Jutan Limited Partnership.
L'Institut Internationale du B'nai Brith Canada
- Directeur des Services Contentieux de la Ligue des droits de la personne
1999 - maintenantB'nai B'rith is an international organization committed to the security and continuity of people; defending human rights; combating anti-Semitism, bigotry, and ignorance; and providing service to the community on the broadest principles of humanity. Its mission is to unite persons through education and training of youth, broad-based services for the benefit of senior citizens, and advocacy and action throughout the world.
Specialties
Human Rights and Public Policy, Senior Advocacy, Community Action, Disaster Relief, Jewish Heritage, Israel's Security