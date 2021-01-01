Menu

Raphael LE DUR

NIORT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • l'Or et l'Argent - Responsable magasin

    2016 - maintenant Animer et gérer l'activité commerciale
    Veiller à la gestion des flux
    Assurer la commercialisation des biens et services

  • inter mutuelles assistance - Chargé d'assistance

    Niort 2015 - 2016

  • Credit mutuel - Conseiller

    Strasbourg 2014 - 2015 Développement de porte feuille client

  • Groupe deya / kazed - Délégué commercial

    2012 - 2014 Prescription auprès des menuisiers architectes constructeurs.
    Gestions des négoces bâtiments (formations...)

  • Reseau pro - ATC interne

    2011 - 2012 Développement de familles produits

  • Decathlon - Vendeur/responsable caisse-accueil

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2011

Formations

  • ASV LODIMA

    Niort 2011 - 2012 BTS NRC

    RELATION CLIENTELE

  • Faculté De Droit Paris XII (Creteil)

    Creteil 2010 - 2011 droit

Réseau

