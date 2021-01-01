Raphael LUNG-SOONG

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic
Solidworks
Python Programming
Pro/ENGINEER
CATIA
Entreprises
LMGC
- Mechanical Engineer
2015 - 2015Estimation of residual stress in biological tissues during growth. Application on an inter-vertebral disc.
3D modeling of a disc and using finite elements to determine the residual stress inside the model.
LMGC90 is the open source software used for this internship.
EDF Energy
- Mechanical Engineer
Paris2014 - 2014Elaboration of calculus notes to secure and ensure the security and the safety of all lifting equipment on site.