Raphael LUNG-SOONG

MONTPELLIER

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Visual Basic
Solidworks
Python Programming
Pro/ENGINEER
CATIA

Entreprises

  • LMGC - Mechanical Engineer

    2015 - 2015 Estimation of residual stress in biological tissues during growth. Application on an inter-vertebral disc.
    3D modeling of a disc and using finite elements to determine the residual stress inside the model.
    LMGC90 is the open source software used for this internship.

  • EDF Energy - Mechanical Engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Elaboration of calculus notes to secure and ensure the security and the safety of all lifting equipment on site.

