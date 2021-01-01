Raphael MARCHAND

Enthusiastic and purposeful graduate with +2 years of experience in strategy and corporate finance. Searching for opportunities in Strategy, Corporate Development, Investment.
Mes compétences :
Mergers & Acquisitions
Financial Analysis
Business Planning
Due Diligence
Transaction Services
Financial Statements/Financial Reports
Purchase Ledger
Cash Flows
Taxation
cash
Asset Allocation
Fixed Income
Derivatives
Forecasting
Basel Capital Accord > Basel III
Markets in Financial Instruments Directive
Microsoft Excel
Visual Basic for Applications
Capital IQ
IBM HTTP Server
Microsoft Office
Pas de contact professionnel