Menu

Raphael MARCHAND

Courbevoie

En résumé

Enthusiastic and purposeful graduate with +2 years of experience in strategy and corporate finance. Searching for opportunities in Strategy, Corporate Development, Investment.

Mes compétences :
Mergers & Acquisitions
Financial Analysis
Business Planning
Due Diligence
Transaction Services
Financial Statements/Financial Reports
Purchase Ledger
Cash Flows
Taxation
cash
Asset Allocation
Fixed Income
Derivatives
Forecasting
Basel Capital Accord > Basel III
Markets in Financial Instruments Directive
Microsoft Excel
Visual Basic for Applications
Capital IQ
IBM HTTP Server
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Thales - Strategy Analyst

    Courbevoie 2019 - 2019 Thales is a global company delivering high technology systems for Aerospace, Ground transportation, Defence and Security markets. The Strategy Directorate leads Thales Group's development by coordinating Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Planning and Innovation Research.
    * Provided strategy advisory services (incl. financial analysis, market sizing, M&A screening, competitive landscaping) and insights for business planning
    * Performed data driven analysis (using Excel, VBA, Capital IQ, IHS Markit, Power BI)
    * Produced a study on Thales' presence for EXCOM and contributed to 2019 Strategy Book
    * Supported capture teams on specific public tenders: competition analysis, key success factors identification, value proposition and partnership strategies review

  • French. Embassy in Japan - Economic Development Officer

    2018 - 2018 As an Economic Officer at the French Embassy in Tokyo, I conducted research on market opportunities and advised companies on their development strategy in Japan.
    * Analysed market opportunities and innovation strategies (Agriculture, Energy, Technologies...)
    * Supported the conclusion of 3+ strategic contracts
    * Represented France at the European Union Delegation for commercial affairs
    * Performed public presentations and advised companies on their development in Japan
    * Organised 4+ political events and officials' visits

  • Onomo International - Corporate Finance Analyst

    2017 - 2017 Onomo is a fast growing and innovative hotel company focused on the African continent. As part of the finance department, I reported directly to the CFO and contributed to the development of the group through international financing and investment activities.
    * Coordinated a 110 M EUR fund raising for the development of resorts in Africa:
    - Involved in Due Diligence from data room to discussions on risks and quality of earnings in cooperation with Transaction Services
    - Reviewed Business Plan and Information Memorandum (DCF and transaction multiples)
    * Performed budget controlling and produced financial reports (P&L, cash-flow, liab. & cov.)
    * Produced notes on specific business issues in different countries in Africa (tax, cash traps...)

    HSBC Global Banking and Markets Paris, France

  • Hsbc - Financial Analyst

    Paris 2015 - 2016 The Global Liquidity department provides short term investment solutions to Public and Financial
    Institutions. As an Analyst, I contributed to the definition of asset management strategies.
    * Supervised a portfolio of Public and Financial Institutions
    * Defined customized asset management strategies (fixed Income, derivatives)
    * Prepared 15+ presentations for commercial meetings
    * Analysed monetary policies and money market forecasts
    * Produced notes on regulatory evolutions (Basel III, MiFID II)

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :