Raphaël MARY

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

7 ans d’expérience dans les technologies de Business Intelligence et Bases de Données. Compétences en Big Data. Participation au cycle complet des projets sur des domaines fonctionnels différents. Doté d'une bonne relation client, autonome et rigoureux, je suis une personne responsable, dans mon travail ainsi que dans mes relations professionnelles.

Fiable, rigoureux, autonome, réactif, respectueux des échéances, force de proposition.
Spécialités : Ascential DataStage 7.5/8.1/8.5 (Manager, Designer, Director, Administrator) - Server edition and Enterprise Edition (DS-PX), ABInitio 3.0/3.2, Informatica 7.0/8.0, Business Objects Data Integrator 3.0, Oracle Data Integrator 10 (Sunopsis 5.0), Business Objects XI, Oracle BI 10, Data Science, Hadoop (Certifié CCD-410)), MapReduce, HDFS, Pig, Hive, Impala.


Accomplished Business Intelligence professional with deep understanding of project life cycles at all stages and deep knowledge of industry standards. With 7 years extensive experience in the field am endowed with excellent communication skills, customer-facing strategies, highly reliable and abreast with the latest technologies and trends. Skills in Big Data (Data Science, Hadoop, MapReduce, HDFS, Pig, Hive, Impala).

Ambitious, Dynamic, Perfectionist, Strong sense of responsibility, proactive, flexible and result-oriented.
I have a real capacity of adaptation to various and professional contexts.

Responsibilities
- Proactively communicate and collaborate with business users to analyze information needs and functional requirements
- Translate business requirements into easily understood reporting/analytical requirements and create functional specifications document
- Lead in the data/system design and analysis, system development, integration test, user support and documentation
- Assist in training, and provide guidance to business users on BI toolsets. Assist business users with self-service query and report development


Mes compétences :
ETL
Management
Big Data
Hadoop
Business intelligence

Entreprises

  • AIMIA - Expert BI

    2014 - maintenant Expert DataStage pour un projet de scoring. Conception, Design et développement des jobs ETL. Recueil des besoins clients.
    Environnement: UNIX, DB2, ParAccel, DataStage PX v7.5 & v9.1

  • Banque Nationale du Canada - Expert BI

    Montréal 2012 - 2014 Projet Bâle III Liquidité : Team Leader et référent technique Datastage. Conception, Design et développement des jobs ETL. Recueil des besoins clients.
    Environnement : UNIX, Oracle 11G, DataStage PX v7.5 & v8.1, Business Objects

  • Atos - Chef de projet BI

    Bezons 2007 - 2012 • De 07/2009 à aujourd’hui
    Client : La Banque Postale
    Fonction : Chef de projet, Concepteur, Développeur
    Mission : Mise en place d’un Centre de Services SIDP de 10 personnes & Refonte d’un datamart pour la ligne métier Risque et Contrôle Budgétaire – Pilotage projet, Spécifications Techniques, Réalisations, Tests.
    Environnement : UNIX, DB2 v9, Datastage PX v8.1

    • De 09/2010 à 12/2010
    Client : Société Générale
    Fonction : Chef de projet
    Mission : Maintenance Infocentre BI pour l’activité RH de la Société Générale : programme comprenant une TMA & projets connexes (de plus de 40 jours) – Pilotage projet et planification
    Environnement : UNIX, Oracle 10G, Informatica (7), BO

    • De 07/2009 à 10/2009
    Client : La Banque Postale
    Fonction : Chef de projet
    Mission : Migration d’un datamart des outils Datastage PX 7.1 et DB2 v7 vers Datastage PX 8.0 et DB2 v9 – Pilotage Projet
    Environnement : UNIX, DB2, Datastage PX

    • De 01/2009 à 06/2009
    Client : Schlumberger
    Fonction : Concepteur, Analyste, Développeur
    Mission : TMA Rapport d’activité des divisions de marché - Spécifications Techniques, Réalisations, Tests, Soutien et Corrections anomalies.
    Environnement : Windows, Oracle 10G, Autosys, Informatica (7), Oracle BI 10

    • De 09/2008 à 12/2008
    Client : Messier-Dowty
    Fonction : Team Leader, Concepteur, Analyste, Développeur
    Mission : Mise en place d’une interface de connexion entre 2 applications pour Messier-Dowty - Spécifications Techniques, Réalisations, Tests.
    Environnement : Windows, Datastage Server 7.5 , Oracle 10G

    • De 04/2008 à 09/2008
    Client : Centre d’Etudes Techniques de l’Equipement du Sud Ouest
    Fonction : Concepteur, Analyste, Développeur
    Mission : Analyse statistiques des permis de construire : analyse et mise en place d’un infocentre - Spécifications Fonctionnelles et Techniques, Réalisations, Tests.
    Environnement : Windows, ODI, Oracle 10G

    • De 01/2008 à 06/2008
    Client : France Telecom
    Fonction : Concepteur, Analyste, Développeur
    Mission : Redimensionnement du réseau France Telecom : déploiement d’un datawarehouse et calcul d’indicateurs - Spécifications Techniques, Réalisations, Tests et Maintenance.
    Environnement : Windows, ABInitio, Oracle, BO

    • De 10/2007 à 12/2007
    Client : France Telecom
    Fonction : Développeur
    Mission : Optimisation SQL des temps de traitements d’une application (analyse, index…) - Spécifications Fonctionnelles et Techniques, Réalisations, Tests.
    Environnement : Windows, Datastage Server 7.5, Oracle

  • Laboratoire d’Informatique de Tours - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007 Conception et Mise en place d’un outil décisionnel pour la personnalisation de requêtes OLAP sous des contraintes de visualisation (en collaboration avec un sujet de thèse)

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën, Paris - Stagiaire

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2006 Conception et Mise en place d’une Base de Données pour le suivi des Actions Organiques concernant la Sûreté de Fonctionnement

  • Université HELP University College Kuala Lumpur, Malaisie - Stagiaire

    2004 - 2004 Projet sur l’Intelligence Artificielle dans les jeux vidéo.
    Réalisation d’un jeu utilisant différentes techniques d’Intelligence Artificielle.
    Développement d’un serveur distribué en JSP.

Formations

  • POLYTECH TOURS (Tours)

    Tours 2005 - 2007 Ingénieur

