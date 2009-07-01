Raphaël MARY

7 ans d’expérience dans les technologies de Business Intelligence et Bases de Données. Compétences en Big Data. Participation au cycle complet des projets sur des domaines fonctionnels différents. Doté d'une bonne relation client, autonome et rigoureux, je suis une personne responsable, dans mon travail ainsi que dans mes relations professionnelles.



Fiable, rigoureux, autonome, réactif, respectueux des échéances, force de proposition.

Spécialités : Ascential DataStage 7.5/8.1/8.5 (Manager, Designer, Director, Administrator) - Server edition and Enterprise Edition (DS-PX), ABInitio 3.0/3.2, Informatica 7.0/8.0, Business Objects Data Integrator 3.0, Oracle Data Integrator 10 (Sunopsis 5.0), Business Objects XI, Oracle BI 10, Data Science, Hadoop (Certifié CCD-410)), MapReduce, HDFS, Pig, Hive, Impala.





Accomplished Business Intelligence professional with deep understanding of project life cycles at all stages and deep knowledge of industry standards. With 7 years extensive experience in the field am endowed with excellent communication skills, customer-facing strategies, highly reliable and abreast with the latest technologies and trends. Skills in Big Data (Data Science, Hadoop, MapReduce, HDFS, Pig, Hive, Impala).



Ambitious, Dynamic, Perfectionist, Strong sense of responsibility, proactive, flexible and result-oriented.

I have a real capacity of adaptation to various and professional contexts.



Responsibilities

- Proactively communicate and collaborate with business users to analyze information needs and functional requirements

- Translate business requirements into easily understood reporting/analytical requirements and create functional specifications document

- Lead in the data/system design and analysis, system development, integration test, user support and documentation

- Assist in training, and provide guidance to business users on BI toolsets. Assist business users with self-service query and report development





