Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphael MASSON
Ajouter
Raphael MASSON
trinite
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
cabinet libéral
- Masseur-kinésithérapeute
trinite
2016 - maintenant
CHAN
- Cadre de santé, Masseur-kiné
2004 - 2016
CHU Saint etienne
- Masseur-kinésithérapeute
2002 - 2004
CHG Saint Dié des Vosges
- Masseur-kinésithérapeute
2000 - 2002
Formations
Université Blaise Pascal
Clermont Ferrand
2015 - 2016
DU Ergonomie - Analyse des déterminants de l'activité et du travail
IFCS Saint Etienne
Saint Etienne
2010 - 2011
DCS-Master 1 Management des Organisations de Santé
IFMK Nancy
Nancy
1997 - 2000
MKDE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z