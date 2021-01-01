Retail
Raphaël MBEYA
Raphaël MBEYA
POUYTENGA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EDMARK INTERNATIONAL
- Distributeur senior
POUYTENGA
2016 - maintenant
Edmark International
- Distributeur Senior
POUYTENGA
2015 - maintenant
Ma Mission était à la prospection des distribeurs et vente&achat des produits
Formations
Institut Superieur De Commerce De Kinshasa (Kinshasa)
Kinshasa
2011 - 2014
Réseau
Celestin BEYA
Glodie MAFUNDU
Haroun EL ALAMI
Marc BALOLEBWAMI
Margot MUKENDI NGOYA
Philippe NGWALA MALEMBA
Pl PUATI LUTONADIO FLAT-HOTEL
Sc RECIC
Sylvain MUTSHIPAYI
Tshany Israel BENDERA
