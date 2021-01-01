Raphael MECHET

I’m a 36 years old multi-faceted designer and have been working for over 10 years.

I’ve worked for institutional corporations through production companies but also in direct clients for retails ones (record companies, shops, websites).



My nickname is inspired by one of my favorite skills when I was a user interface designer : designing lo-fi icons sets (mainly dedicated to the cell phones industry).



Feel free to have a look at my portfolio and don’t hesitate to contact me if you think I can be of service to you.



I speak both geek & client alike, french (mother tongue), english (fluent) and deutsch (basic).



April 2007 – Present > Pixel Pusher @ Pole Nord Studio l Paris l fr

June 2000 – Sept 2006 > Co-Founder and AD @ 3e-oeil design agency l Paris l fr

1999 – 2000 > On Screen Designer Freelance @ Philips design l Le Mans l fr